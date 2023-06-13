Early Coin-Op Manufacturer Ray Maloney in Legacy Hall

Raymond Maloney, the founder of Bally Manufacturing (originally known as the Lion Mfg. Co.), is an Amusement Industry Hall of Famer.

Throughout Ray’s time in the coin machine business, he established that brand as a leading producer of slot machines as well as other amusements including his iconic Ballyhoo table-top pingame in 1932.

His life was cut short in 1958 when he died in a private plane crash. The company’s assets were sold to longtime Bally employee Bill O’Donnell and a group of partners. Before it exited the coin-op business, it enjoyed the status of the top brand in pins as well as video games under its Midway brand.