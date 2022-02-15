Early Bird Amusement Expo Registration Ending Feb. 21

Amusement Expo is right around the corner and so is the end of early bird registration rates, so hop on it! Click here to register for the big show and lock in the early bird rate before it ends on Monday, Feb. 21. The deadline for exhibitor service forms in also that day.

The conference and trade show runs in Las Vegas from March 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convetion Center and Westgate Resort and Casino. Special rates there are good until Friday, Feb. 18. Click here to book your rooms.

In other Amusement Expo news, face masks will no longer be a requirement due to the recent change in the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak reversed Nevada’s indoor mask requirement. Learn more about the event at www.amusementexpo.org.