EAG360 to Host Multiple Shows

EAG360, the recently rebranded expo in London that’s scheduled for Jan. 12-14, 2027, will be home to the Amuse Expo (“Serious About Fun”), CompSoc UK (“Serious About Play”) and the London Gaming Show (“Serious About Winning”).

A new promo campaign for the event “builds on the platform provided by the ‘Smile Economy’ rebrand” unveiled in July, said EAG360 chairman Nick Harding.

“The simplicity of the messaging reflects the status of EAG360 as the most important business event for the entire smile economy and courtesy of a January dateline – the very best way to start the year,” he said. “Many hundreds of products and services across all sectors are launched at EAG360, underlining the serious caliber of the business opportunities all housed under one roof.”

Learn more at www.eag360show.com.