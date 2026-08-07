EAG360 Adds Sales Leader Steve James to Team

The recently rebranded EAG360 event is gearing up for their Jan. 12-14 expo in London by appointing Steve James to its sales and marketing team.

James brings 45 years of commercial experience, navigating through print, digital, sponsorship and exhibition stand sales over his career.

“He joins EAG360 with a track record for working in pressured environments and delivering across multiple channels and event,” said EAG360 director Nicola Lazenby. “He has shown that he can build and maintain long-term business relationships based on understanding client needs and delivering ROI. He will be a key member of the team as we continue to grow what is the leading business event serving the broadly-based smile economy.”