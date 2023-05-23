EAG2024 Moved to Jan. 16-18

In response to exhibitor requests, EAG will hold its 2024 show later than usual in January. EAG2024 is now set for Jan. 16-18.

“EAG’s traditional January dates are vital to the buying cycle that underpins our industry and which is so important to both games suppliers and of course to operators,” said chairman Martin Burlin. “At our autumn meeting of EAG exhibitors, we were asked to explore the possibilities of retaining January but moving the show further away from the Christmas/New Year shutdown.”

It will once again take place at ExCeL London. You can inquire about exhibiting or learn more by emailing [email protected].