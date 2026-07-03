EAG Rebrands as EAG 360

EAG Expo in London will now be EAG 360 and include the sector-specific brands CompsocUK, London Gaming Show and Amuse Expo, the organization said.

The rebranding “provides a chassis for a co-location-based expansion as well as the addition of new show zones.”

EAG’s chairman, Nick Harding, said: “EAG 360 sets the tone for the year ahead and I am excited to be able to harness the power of the re-energized and integrated brands to meet the business needs of the sectors that we serve.”

EAG 360 in 2027 will be Jan. 12-14.