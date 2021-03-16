EAG Online Coming April 20-21, Bacta Says

The Entertainment, Attractions & Gaming International Expo will be online this year and is set for April 20-21. EAG Online has attracted the support of many of EAG’s usual exhibitors, organizers said.

“The U.K. government’s roadmap for lifting lockdown has been of little comfort to our industry,” said EAG chairman Martin Burlin. “However, some sectors of the industry now have indications of earliest possible dates for reopening, but any benefits will take time to work through the beleaguered supply chain.

“Despite all of this, our exhibitors have worked tirelessly to produce some amazing product presentations. Our industry’s resourcefulness and ability to ‘tough it out’ never ceases to amaze me. We have much to discuss and I have no doubt that EAG Online will be an educational, positive and forward-looking event.” Register at www.eagexpo.com.