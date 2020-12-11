EAG Online 2021 Registration Open

Registration for the virtual Entertainment, Attractions & Gaming International Expo is now available. Due to Covid, the normally in-person event will be held online from Jan. 27-28.

The expo gives attendees a chance to discover new products, source new suppliers and keep up-to-date with developments impacting the coin-op and entertainment industry. “The seminar program for January’s event is shaping up nicely,” said organizer Karen Cooke, “with an interesting mix of topics for visitors including life after Brexit, cashless payment solutions, staff training and latest industry developments in Europe, among other things.”

Added EAG chairman Martin Burlin: “While nothing beats meeting people face to face, unfortunately with the mass gathering restrictions set to continue for the first half of next year, an online event comes with distinct advantages. Exhibitors and visitors will both save significant time and money as no travel or accommodation costs are involved, plus exhibitors can benefit from the more affordable ‘virtual’ stand packages on offer.”

Attendance is free. Visit www.engagez.net/node/584280/eventregistration to register. More details are available at www.eagexpo.com/eag-online-2021; you can also contact [email protected] for information.