EAG Online 2021 Launched by Bacta

Bacta recently announced EAG Online 2021, the virtual version of their annual show, which is set for Jan. 27-28. The event was originally supposed to take place in London.

The Entertainment, Attractions & Gaming International Expo might not be face-to-face, but it will feature the same type of content attendees are used to – just in a virtual format.

With virtual exhibition stands, a seminar program and a networking lounge, “EAG Online 2021 presents a real opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to continue to do serious business.” There will be meeting scheduling, live chat and live video capabilities, making the event as close to “normal” as possible. Learn more at www.bacta.org.uk.