EAG Expo Registration Open for January Event

EAG (Entertainment Attractions & Gaming) Expo 2026 will take place Jan. 13-15 at ExCeL London. Registration is now open for the event, which also includes the co-located Social Immersive Entertainment Expo and the London Casino & Gaming Show.

Looking ahead to what’s expected to be the biggest EAG on record, show Chairman Nick Harding said: “EAG provides a showcase for three genres of product in one all-encompassing event. Our core amusements show which is the mainstay of the U.K. industry is complemented by the ‘competitive socializing’ products in SIE Expo alongside the London Casino & Gaming Show which is focused on gaming products for the U.K. and European markets.

“By opening registration earlier than ever before we hope to continue to grow an attendance, which in 2025 totaled 4,306 unique visitors, representing a 23% year-on-year increase and was 69% more than in 2022. The team is focused on working with our exhibitor community to set new records in January and to continue the event’s upward trajectory.” Learn more at www.eagexpo.com.