EAG Expo 2024 Opens for Registration

Registration for EAG Expo 2024 is now open at www.eagexpo.com. The show will be held at Excel London from Jan. 16-18 (that’s 16-18 January for our friends in the U.K.)

This Entertainment, Attractions & Gaming International Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, many of which were shared (pictured above) with potential attendees with the registration announcement.

Said event chairman Martin Burlin: “EAG’s ‘The Year Starts Here’ theme could not be more apposite as the industry prepares for what many of our stakeholders believe will be a year of opportunity for the industry as manufacturers respond to changes in the regulations governing U.K. land-based low stake gaming.’

“EAG is all about starting the business year with a bang and the 4,000-plus operators expected to attend the 2024 edition will have the opportunity to access the very latest product launches and innovations from over 100 leading brands, share insights and experiences with industry colleagues, keep up with developments impacting social responsibility courtesy of EAG’s Safer Gambling Hub, celebrate industry excellence at the Bacta Annual Awards and participate in EAG’s topical seminar program packed with business relevant content.”