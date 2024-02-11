EAG Explores New Suite of Events

Exploratory discussions have started among the U.K. trade association bacta and fellow EAG Expo organizers and stakeholders regarding the potential of a new suite of standalone, complementary events for the annual show.

They explained, “We have had several informal conversations with those involved in the competitive socializing, esports and extended reality space toward exploring the potential opportunities a joined-up approach would bring.”

Kevin Williams, an industry leader in the sectors, has agreed to take the lead on these conversations and will work with the organizations toward a final plan of action.

Visit www.eagexpo.com for more details.