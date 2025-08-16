EAG 2026 Floor Plan Changes for London Show

EAG organizers recently confirmed details of their new floor plan for EAG 2026, held at the ExCeL London, which was introduced to help visitor flow throughout the halls. The event also co-locates with the SIE Expo and the London Casino and Gaming Show.

“With three exhibitions each with their own separate requirements and characteristics, we have focused on addressing noise levels and lighting to ensure that all our exhibitors have exactly what they require to showcase their products most effectively and meet with buyers in an environment that’s appropriate to their sector,” explained the show’s director, Nicola Lazenby.

“Essentially SIE Expo is slightly quieter than EAG which means that we have created an appropriate sound spectrum from one side of the show experience to the other. Creating an appropriate atmosphere is key and we believe that the EAG – SIE – LCG layout is the best way to achieve that.”