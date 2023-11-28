EAG 2024 Celebrating 50 Years of Bacta

EAG Expo will take place Jan. 16-18 at ExCeL in London and will also host the five category Bacta Annual Awards. Bacta celebrates 50 years as a U.K. trade association in 2024.

Winners will be announced in the Bacta Lounge at EAG on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. The awards will be judged by EAG Chairman Martin Burlin, Miles Baron (chief executive of the Bingo Association) and Brigid Simmonds (chairman of the Betting and Gaming Council).

Categories include: High Street Hero, Seaside Saviour, Supply Chain Champion, Green Giants and the Jimmy Thomas Rising Star Award.

Learn more about the program at www.eagexpo.com.