EAG 2023 to Have New Show Organizer

Next year’s EAG will be held Jan. 10-12 at ExCeL London and with a new show organizer following the resignation of Swan Events.
“After 14 years organizing EAG, I and my fellow directors concluded that following the 2022 show, we needed to focus on other parts of our business and the other trade shows in our stable,” said Karen Cooke, Swan Events’ managing director. “I have very much enjoyed running the show since its inception in 2009 and I have agreed with EAG to help the transition to the new organizer up until September 2022.”
EAG chairman Martin Burlin noted that they are in the final stages of selecting a new organizer and will make an announcement in the coming weeks.
Be sure to grab a copy of our April issue for a report on the 2022 event from industry expert Kevin Williams.