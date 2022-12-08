Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»EAG 2023 Coming Up

EAG 2023 Coming Up

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

EAG 2023, to be held Jan. 10-12 at ExCeL London, recently confirmed a seminar and learning program that includes six free to attend online events.

A few highlights of the U.K. show include a Pubs and Clubs Summit, which will detail issues that impact machine performance; how to use social media; a political engagement session featuring organizer bacta’s CEO John White; and a seminar featuring RePlay contributor – Spider Entertainment’s Kevin Williams, who will discuss the trend of competitive socializing.

To register for the trade show, seminars and to learn more, visit www.eagexpo.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.