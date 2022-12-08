EAG 2023 Coming Up

EAG 2023, to be held Jan. 10-12 at ExCeL London, recently confirmed a seminar and learning program that includes six free to attend online events.

A few highlights of the U.K. show include a Pubs and Clubs Summit, which will detail issues that impact machine performance; how to use social media; a political engagement session featuring organizer bacta’s CEO John White; and a seminar featuring RePlay contributor – Spider Entertainment’s Kevin Williams, who will discuss the trend of competitive socializing.

To register for the trade show, seminars and to learn more, visit www.eagexpo.com.