Dungeons & Dragons Pinball Celebrates 50 Years of the Game

Stern Pinball’s latest machine, Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye, was made to celebrate 50 years of “the world’s greatest roleplaying game,” the company said.

The new D&D pin is available in Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models and features artwork from Vincent Proce, music from Cris Velasco and voice talent that includes Michael Dorn, Kevin Smith, Luke Gygax, Chris Prynoski, Brendon Small, Gerard Way, Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Marish Ray, Anthony Carboni and Mica Murton.

“In Stern’s Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball games, players are chosen members of the Dragonshield Guild, trying to defeat the dragon queen Tiamat, who is hatching a plan to rise again, triggering the War of Dragons, with Xanathar, Balinor and Sammaster all fighting for power,” the company explained of the gameplay. “Players will experience the game’s fantasy world under the glass, fusing pinball with the iconic franchise like never before.”

Click here to go to the Stern Pinball page discussing all the intricacies of the game. You can also click here to view the game trailer.