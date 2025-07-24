Dueling Axes Opens

An axe and knife-throwing bar with other attractions recently opened to the public. Called Dueling Axes, the business opened July 18 inside the former Grove City Bowling Lanes in Columbus, Ohio. The historic signage remains outside.

What’s new inside, aside from the axe and knife-throwing lanes, are shuffleboard, darts, and cornhole. There’s also a full-service bar and multiple TVs throughout the space.

Previously, the location was home to Zassy’s Tap Room & Décor from 2018-24. Construction on the 6,000-sq.-ft. space began in February.

Learn more at www.theduelingaxes.com.