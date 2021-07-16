Duckpin Bowling Project Coming Soon in Delaware

Downtown Wilmington, Del., is getting a new recreation hall featuring duckpin bowling and a small arcade. According to The News Journal, the 5,700-sq.-ft. space called Wilma’s, first announced in January 2020, will open this fall.

“We decided to hold back the project during the pandemic while more was learned about the virus and what the social landscape would look like,” said Sarah Lamb, vice president of design and marketing for The Buccini/Pollin Group, which is bringing Wilma’s to life.

In addition to four duckpin bowling lanes and a small arcade, the venue will feature a full-service dining room and bar. Follow them on Instagram.