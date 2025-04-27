Duckpin Bowling Alley Opens in Indiana

A duckpin bowling alley recently opened in Madison, Indiana — the first since a tornado destroyed the city’s only bowling alley eight years ago.

According to previous reporting by WDRB, Vintage Lanes is a two-floor, eight-lane facility featuring an upscale wine bar, born from the ashes of a former hotel.

“If you’ve been to any duckpin bowling center in our region, you’ll notice they are always in historic buildings,” said Chandler, one of the owners of Vintage Lanes. “So it’s an easy fit to find a place to do this in Madison.”