DSM Arcade Shipping Perfect Pour: PBR Edition

The Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition of the DSM Arcade game Perfect Pour is now shipping, the company reported. It was first revealed at IAAPA Expo 2025.

“As customers line up, players must juggle multiple taps while dealing with blown kegs, pitchers, half pours and perfectionist customers,” DSM said. “The bar grows busier over time, requiring quick decision-making, multitasking and accuracy to keep customers satisfied and tips flowing.”

The game offers a classic mode, which features traditional gameplay where skill determines how long you last, and a timed mode. There are also boss battles, mini-games, and multiple themed environments.

Shipments are now underway through authorized distribution channels with the full support of AVS Companies and Shaffer Distributing, DSM Arcade noted. For order inquiries, they direct would-be customers to email [email protected].