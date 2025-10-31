DSM Arcade, PBR Join for Perfect Pour Model

DSM Arcade and the beer maker Pabst Brewing Company have partnered to bring a new look to Perfect Pour. The Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition of the game will make its public debut at the AVS Companies booth #1918 at IAAPA Expo.

“We’ve been developing the gameplay of Perfect Pour since 2022, and it’s proven to be a hit with players and operators alike,” said Dan Fessler, founder of DSM Arcade. “Now we’re taking that proven formula and pairing it with the legacy and personality of one of America’s most iconic beer brands.”

The new edition of the game features vintage-style cabinet art, HD graphics and effects and a redesigned cabinet profile “that fits right in at any neighborhood bar.”

Operators can choose from two game modes – Classic and Timed. Classic features traditional arcade play where skill determines how long a player lasts. Timed mode is a fast-paced challenge across three timed rounds, where players serve as many customers as possible before time runs out. Learn more at www.dsmarcade.com.