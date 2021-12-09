Drive Shack Opens New Concept in Charlotte

Drive Shack, called the “adult-focused” version of mini-golf, will open a new location in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 17. Their new mini-golf concept – called Puttery Charlotte – is anchored by multiple bars and lounges, offering a modern spin on the classic game.

According to WSOC, the Dallas-based company is putting Puttery into a 15,000-sq.-ft. venue that will have two themed golf courses, two bars, garage-style doors for an indoor-outdoor patio experience, as well as multiple lounges and seating areas.

“Puttery is going to be unlike anything Charlotteans have experienced,” said Puttery Charlotte’s General Manager Clayton Stanley in a news release. “You truly feel transported when you walk through our doors, and with so many different entertainment options available, I know it will become a go-to spot for Charlotte locals and visitors alike.”

Learn more at www.puttery.com.