Drip City Arcade Bar Opens in Waterville

A new arcade bar in Waterville, Maine, has taken the place of the former Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse. Called Drip City Arcade Bar, the business serves not only beer, cocktails and pub food, but classic 1980s and ’90s video games.

The retro arcade bar features vidgames, pinball machines, Skee-Ball and other classics – racing games and basketball among them. Now that the state has rolled back a business curfew mandate, according to WMME, hours are 3-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Learn more at www.dripcityarcadebar.com or like them on Facebook.