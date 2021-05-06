Dreamworld Gamesite Partners with Embed

The Australia-based Dreamworld Gamesite recently partnered with Embed on the company’s self-service kiosk, smartTOUCH readers and point-of-sale and PRIZES redemption management systems.

“The highly skilled technical team from Embed effectively handled the installation and training remotely with ease, enabling us to kickstart our operations on time and without delay for our reopening,” said Brett Aspel, Dreamworld Gamesite’s change and implementation manager.

Added Embed’s global head of sales Daniel Hudson: “We are proud to partner with Dreamworld Gamesite to show what we’re made of and demonstrate the industry’s resilience. Embed’s integrated solutions and services have been created to help our operators take their business to the next level.” Learn more at www.embedcard.com.