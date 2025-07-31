DreamPark VR Now in Seattle

DreamPark VR Seattle opened on July 19, The VR Collective recently reported. The effort is led by Brent Bushnell, who’s also the co-founder of Two Bit Circus, along with Aidan Wolf and Kevin Habich.

The idea for the “downloadable mixed reality theme park” first debuted in Santa Monica and is now at the West Canal Yards in Seattle.

The mixed reality experience takes up 25,000 sq. ft. of real estate, blending the physical and digital worlds with free-roam games that use the real-life environment and virtual worlds.

