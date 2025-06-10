DreamPark Raises $1M, “Downloadable” Parks Coming

DreamPark, founded by Aidan Wolf, Kevin Habich and Brent Bushnell, has recently secured $1 million in seed funding to “further its mission of bringing downloadable theme parks to audiences worldwide,” reports The VR Collective.

“Their experience at Two-Bit Circus, a trailblazer in location-based entertainment, directly influenced DreamPark’s scalable model,” The VR Collective explained. “They envisioned XR theme parks that operate without permanent infrastructure – making immersive entertainment more flexible and accessible. By leveraging this deep industry knowledge, they created a platform where real-world spaces become dynamic playgrounds through digital overlays, removing traditional barriers like costly construction or fixed venues.”

So far, they’ve made successful mixed reality installations throughout California – on the Santa Monica Third Street Promenade, at the L.A. County Fair and at Yerba Buena Park in San Francisco.