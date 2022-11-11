Dragon’s Lair Film Adaptation in the Works

Actor Ryan Reynolds is set to star as Dirk the Daring in a live-action film adaptation of the 1983 video game Dragon’s Lair. News of the flick, a Netflix endeavor, surfaced back in 2020 but it appears the movie is in the works.

According to Collider, Reynolds is also going to produce, recently describing the project as “a living, breathing thing as opposed to just a piece of entertainment to watch.”

He added that it “intersects in a unique way with technology,” leaving fans wondering if there will be an interactive element to the movie, as there is in the arcade game.