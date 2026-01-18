DraftCade Opening at New Funny Bone Comedy Club

The Funny Bone Comedy Club in Virginia Beach recently reopened in Pembroke Square. It was formerly in the nearby Town Center, which closed Nov. 30. Slated to open Jan. 22 alongside the new club is the arcade bar DraftCade.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the venue will have 48 rotating beer taps, including a mix of local craft and national brands. More than 90 retro and modern games and 28 large-screen TVs will dot the space, which will have 1970s-1990s vibes. A separate party room can host private events of up to 100 people.

For its part the Funny Bone location has increased its seating capacity from 300 to 450. Upcoming shows include T.J. Miller, Kam Patterson and Marlon Wayans.