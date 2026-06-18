Downtown Flavortown Now in Myrtle Beach

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown concept recently opened at the Myrtle Beach Mall in the South Carolina tourist town. It’s a 50,000-sq.-ft. dining and entertainment destination and the first outside of their flagship Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, venue.

“We are excited to officially announce that Downtown Flavortown Myrtle Beach is open,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “This concept has proven successful in high-traffic tourism markets, and Myrtle Beach allows us to bring it to life at an even larger scale. We are creating a destination that brings together dining and entertainment in a way that appeals to both visitors and the local community.”

The former anchor retail space now combines Flavortown’s chef-driven menu with bowling, a large arcade and private event space.

Learn more at www.downtownflavortown.com.