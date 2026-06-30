Downtown Denver Arcade Bar Closes

For 15 years, The 1up Arcade Bar has been a LoDo neighborhood staple in Denver. While it’s closing, Retro 102.5 reported, they will continue operating locations in Colfax, Greenwood Village and Westminster, and will soon be adding a venue at the Belmar Shopping District in Lakewood, Colorado.

At 13,000 sq. ft. the new location will be 1up’s largest ever and feature their most extensive collection of arcade games, pinball machines, redemption and other attractions to date, the company said.

“The original LoDo location may have closed, but its legacy will live on in every future version of the The 1up Arcade Bar,” they said. “What we built together on Blake Street will never be forgotten.”

Learn more about the business at www.the1uparcadebar.com.