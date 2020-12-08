Download Digital Centre’s Winter Frames Today!

Season’s greetings from Digital Centre, the photo booth manufacturer that recently released their winter and holiday frames to operators. From Christmas and 2021 New Year frames to various other winter-themed frames – Digital Centre has plenty of holiday themes to choose from.

The frames can be used on any of their photo booths, including the D’light booth – which you can see here. The company has also been promoting its custom selfie photo masks. Learn more about those here.

Click here to download the winter frames or visit www.digital-centre.com for more information.