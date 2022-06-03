Douglass Park Mini-Golf Opened June 4 in Chicago

A bird-themed mini-golf course at Douglass Park in Chicago reopened for the season on June 4, along with a concession stand and dining area for visitors.

According to Block Club Chicago, the 18-hole course was in shambles for more than a decade until community members banded together to resurrect the attraction, which relaunched last year as Douglass 18.

This year, the facility will expand with a concession stand that was funded by a $100,000 grant from the Mars Wrigley Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

For more information, visit: www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/douglass-golf-facility.