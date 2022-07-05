Double Tap Beercade Opens in Iowa City

A new arcade bar called Double Tap Beercade recently opened in Iowa City, according to The Gazette. The Iowa business now has two locations, adding to the previous Cedar Falls establishment (Des Moines is coming soon).

Located in the basement between The Roxxy and The Stuffed Olive, Double Tap (also known as Tap Tap) officially opened June 22. They have dozens of new and classic arcade games, pizza, beer, cocktails and other specialty food and drink.

All three businesses are owned by the Paramount Bar Company. Learn more at www.paramountbarco.com.