Double Dragon Arcade Closed for Now in Indiana

Double Dragon Arcade in Fort Wayne, Ind., closed its doors in early November as Covid-19 proved too difficult for business, but the arcade’s owners are hoping the move isn’t permanent and recently were able to partially reopen.

“We’re hoping eventually we go back to normal and get the family together and rock it out like we used to and have fun again,” co-owner Michael Wittekind told WPTA.

While the business is still listed as temporarily closed online, a glimpse of hope was shared last week. Double Dragon Arcade posted on Facebook that they had some exciting news. A local business – Ted’s Beer Hall – offered them the space that is currently Ted’s Wine Bar.

“We will be serving up Ted’s beer and wine alongside their food menu!” the post exclaimed. “It will be a little bit smaller and thus will only be $5 for unlimited play. We will have pinball and a hand-picked cast of arcade machines.” Keep up to date on when they’ll open there by visiting www.facebook.com/DoubleDragonArcade.