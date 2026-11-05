Doom & Buster’s Launching Nov. 16

Dave & Buster’s will be “Doom & Buster’s” from Nov. 16 through Jan. 31 at locations nationwide in celebration of the Marvel Studios film Avengers: Doomsday. The movie is in theaters Dec. 18.

Visitors can expect: “immersive Doomsday Zones, Collectible Power Cards, exclusive Marvel merchandise, themed prizes, a lineup of cocktails and mocktails and DOOMHOUR, a surprise hour in which D&B Rewards members earn double tickets on green-swipe games.”

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion and Avengers: Roller Race & Battle are a couple of the games that’ll be highlighted, as well as an Avengers-themed photo booth.

You can click here to read all about what “Doom & Buster’s” will have.