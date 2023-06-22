Donkey Kong Smashes Into Industry Hall of Fame

Nintendo’s Donkey Kong was among the handful of products that went into the inaugural Amusement Industry Hall of Fame.

Created in 1981 and designed by Shigeru Miyamoto and Gunpei Yokoi, this coin-op video game was one of the hottest-selling machines ever.

The game famously features the first appearance of not only Donkey Kong but the loveable hero Mario. The iconic characters stemming from this game continue to have pop cultural cache, with new games, movies, products and more coming out all the time.