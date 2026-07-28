Don Woodward Passes On

Don “Woody” Woodward, who spent his family entertainment career in his beloved Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, died on May 8 at age 67. An integral part of the community, he was also known as “Mr. GOTL.”

“For decades, Don served as the glue to help keep the community moving forward,” said Donniella Winchell, his business partner at Adventure Zone FEC. “He is sorely missed by all who love Geneva-on-the-Lake.”

In addition to Adventure Zone, Woodward has had a hand in many other area entertainment venues over the years, including Erieview Park (the former Pera’s Kiddyland), Woody’s World Arcade (which he opened in June 1981 and ran through its closure in September 2006), Wild Water Works, Old Firehouse Winery, Sport Center Arcade and Game On! Arcade and Sports Pub.

Woodward also served on the GOTL Village Council for 31 years and belonged to the GOTL Fire Department for 19 years; he additionally served on the Ohio Advisory Council of Amusement Ride Safety.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Woodward; children Donald C. Woodward and Megan (James) Orosz; sister Donna (Ron) Colby; grandson Jaxon Woodward; and several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

In his obituary, the family asked for any charitable donations be made to The Miracle Foundation or Reserve Care (Hospice of the Western Reserve).