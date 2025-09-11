Dolly Parton Among IAAPA HOF Inductees

The IAAPA Hall of Fame recently announced their 2025 inductees. Among them is music legend Dolly Parton, who partnered with Herschend Family Entertainment in 1986 to bring Dollywood to life.

Other inductees include: Keith James, a 50-year veteran who began his career early on with Taft Broadcasting and Kings Entertainment before joining Universal Studios Orlando in various production roles; Gerardo Arteaga Oehninger, the trailblazer behind Fantasilandia in Chile and the Happyland family entertainment center chain; Gary S. Wachs, a “visionary leader in the attractions industry who was instrumental in shaping some of North America’s most iconic parks”; and Su Zhigang, the founder and chairman of Chimelong Group, which has “redefined the scale and ambition of attractions in Asia, with influence reaching audiences around the world.”