DNS Certifies New Crypto ATM Program

Digital Network Solutions, an ATM transaction processing service provider, recently announced that it has certified the Just.Cash cryptocurrency program. Starting in March, independent ATM deployers will be able to offer redemption of Bitcoin for cash. They’ll also be able to sell Bitcoin using debit on their ATMs.

“With the U.S. market saturated, it’s vital IADs (independent ATM deployers) be able to offer new services that differentiate them from the competition and increase profit margin,” said DNS President John Willmon. “What attracted us to Just.Cash is the fact it is a super flexible program that will allow our IADs to do that and more.”

Just.Cash says they deliver the industry’s fastest transaction times – 40 seconds to buy Bitcoin and 36 seconds on average to cash out. Learn more at www.digitalnetworksolutions.com and www.just.cash.