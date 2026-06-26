DIVR Labs to Tout Newest Game

DIVR Labs will be at Bowl Expo this week in booth #875, showing off a new game for their InstaVR platform and offering new financing options.

Castle Crusade is the latest game for InstaVR. It’s a multiplayer strategy game where players use virtual slingshots to launch arrows, fireballs and explosive projectiles that help advancing armies capture enemy castles.

The company is also offering new financing programs available through Priority Capital and Western Equipment Finance.

You can learn more at the trade show or email [email protected].