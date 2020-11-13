District 57 Now Open

A new entertainment venue in Charlotte, N.C., is open as of yesterday, Nov. 12. Described as a “post-apocalyptic immersive entertainment complex,” District 57 is an escape room concept in a large-scale, 20,000-sq.-ft. space.

District 57’s “The Grid” is made up of 30 rooms with competitive, challenging mental and physical tasks to complete, according to the Charlotte Observer. The venue is the creation of escape room Exit Strategy makers Mylene Labrie and Jelani Patterson.

“It’s a build-your-own adventure gaming experience,” the owners explained. “We are in the business of helping people create memories,” Labrie added. “We are providing locals and tourists a place to grab a bite, safely socialize and play challenging and unique games while immersing themselves in an alternate reality.”

The complex also offers food and drinks, plus some arcade games. Bordertown, a next-generation laser tag concept, is on tap for an early 2021 expansion, too. Learn more about the business at www.district57.com.