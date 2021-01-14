Disneyland, Still Closed, Will Become Vaccination Site

Closed for nearly a year, California’s Disneyland will become the first large site to provide Covid-19 vaccinations in Orange County, according to Reuters.

It will be the first “Super Point-of-Dispensing” (POD) site in the country, officials said. “The Disneyland resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said acting chairman Andrew Do, Orange County Supervisor, representing the First District.

Added Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer of Disney Parks: “Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the City of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat Covid-19.”