Disneyland Paris Delays Reopening to April 2

Disneyland Paris announced this week its plans to postpone reopening by almost two months – to April 2 – due to a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in France, according to Reuters.

“Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned,” Disney said. “If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021.”

Reuters reported that France has had more than 70,000 coronavirus deaths and has begun their mass vaccination program, which started on Dec. 26 and has seen 422,000 people inoculated.