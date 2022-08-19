Disney World Prices Have Soared Over the Years

Data from a chart posted online shows that prices for Walt Disney World have gone up by at least 3,871% since it first opened in 1971, according to Fox Business, massively outpacing inflation of rent, wage and gasoline.

An animated chart of the costs was posted on TikTok, going viral and eliciting thousands of comments from reminiscing Disney World-goers. “I remember going to Disney for spring break in 1989,” one said. “My FL resident ticket was $19.”

Another commenter noted that the huge increase may seem like a lot, but lines remain long at the park despite the cost of admission. “Basic supply and demand,” they said. The standard theme park ticket today costs $109.