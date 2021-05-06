Disney World Keeps Covid Rules in Place

Despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent executive order that essentially cancelled all local Covid rules, Orlando’s Disney World announced its health and safety measures – including face mask requirements – will stay put for now.

“We are aware of the state of Florida’s plans to modify Covid-19 guidelines,” reads a statement on their website. “We will evaluate this latest guidance and maintain our current health and safety measures at this time, including face covering requirements. We will continue to make thoughtful adjustments to our policy. As Covid-19 vaccines become available, we encourage people to get vaccinated.”

Universal Orlando also previously said it would continue to operate under existing protocols – mandatory face masks and six feet of social distancing among them.