Disney Parks Report $3.5B Loss in Q3 Due to Covid-19

Walt Disney Company recently reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter, which show the Parks, Experiences and Products segment took a $3.5 billion hit on operating income because of Covid-19, according to Blooloop.

Still, most of its parks have begun to reopen in some capacity and are bringing in revenue for the behemoth. In an earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said, “We’ve done a responsible phase three opening of our parks in Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo in Orlando, as well as our shopping and dining area, Downtown Disney, in Anaheim.”

Meanwhile, Disneyland – along with other California theme parks – remain closed until further notice. The Orange County Register has detailed the extensive changes visitors can expect once Disneyland reopens – right down to a ride-by-ride analysis.