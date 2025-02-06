Disney Parks Considering Simpsons Attractions

Characters from the long-running TV series The Simpsons may soon be moving into California’s Disneyland and/or Florida’s Walt Disney World, reports The Press-Enterprise.

Disney apparently conducted a survey that asked respondents if they’d like to see Homer, Marge and the rest of the gang as a part of Disney parks.

Disney acquired the brand in 2019 as part of its $71 billion deal for 21st Century Fox.

As of now, both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando are home to Simpsons-themed lands, though Universal’s 20-year contract to use The Simpsons in its U.S. theme parks stretches only through 2028, so changes will likely be on the horizon.