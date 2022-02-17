Disney Drops Mask Mandate at Parks

Vaccinated patrons of Florida’s Walt Disney World and California’s Disneyland no longer have to wear masks at the parks as of Feb. 17, according to The New York Times.

However, unvaccinated guests are still reportedly required to wear masks, as are all guests on shared park transportation. Universal Orlando Resort also recently announced similar changes.

The moves come as many states and localities have started to do away with mask mandates as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped sharply.