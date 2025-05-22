Dino-Themed Mini-Golf Heads to New Mexico

Rick’s Prehistoric Mini Golf will soon open in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, reports KOB. The dinosaur-themed mini-golf course features two 18-hole courses and 14 animatronic dinosaurs. There will also be an ice cream bar.

“My overall mission is to build communities through providing them opportunities to have experiences with their families,” said owner Rick Lane, who’s long had the idea to open up a unique mini-golf facility.

The parent company he created, Rick’s Adventure World, plans to eventually expand the course to include go-karts, a bowling alley and possibly an indoor water park.

Learn more at www.ricksadventureworld.com.